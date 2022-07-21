NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The 9-year-old boy who was pulled from the water at Easton’s Beach earlier this week has died, 12 News has learned.

The family of Keven Arruda confirmed that he was taken off of life support Thursday morning.

Arruda was rushed to the hospital after he was rescued by lifeguards in Newport Tuesday afternoon.

The lifeguards spotted Arruda while making a separate rescue, according to a city spokesperson.

Arruda was unresponsive and lifeguards performed CPR on him for several minutes until first responders arrived.

The city spokesperson said he was breathing on his own in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Arruda’s aunt tells 12 News he became caught in a rip current while swimming at Easton’s Beach.

12 News overheard an announcement at the beach Tuesday warning swimmers to stay close to shore due to dangerous rip currents.

Arruda’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help offset medical and funeral expenses.