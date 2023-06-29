EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone planning to head to the shore over Fourth of July weekend may need to rethink their plans if they want to take a dip.

The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Thursday that it’s recommended eight beaches close to swimming due to high bacteria levels in the water:

Scarborough South (Narragansett)

Easton’s Beach (Newport)

Third Beach (Middletown)

Peabody’s Beach (Middletown)

Sandy Point Beach (Portsmouth)

City Park (Warwick)

Conimicut Beach (Warwick)

Kent County YMCA (Warwick)

The beaches at Slacks Pond and Ginny-B Campground were added to the closure list on Wednesday.

The Health Department monitors the water quality at all beaches throughout the summer. Check its website for updates, or call (401) 222-2751.