BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A prominent and patriotic roadway in Bristol will soon be getting a much-needed makeover.

Gov. Dan McKee held a news conference to announce the state has received a $750,000 National Scenic Byway grant, which will be used to make upgrades along the Revolutionary Heritage Byway.

Known for its red, white and blue center line, the six-mile stretch Hope Street and Ferry Road (Route 114) runs parallel to Bristol Harbor and hosts the town’s annual Fourth of July Parade.

It received National Scenic Byway designation from the Federal Highway Administration in 2021.

McKee was joined by U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman Seth Magaziner, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr.