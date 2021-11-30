$5K reward offered for information on dogs abandoned in Portsmouth

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — As police work to figure out who abandoned two dogs on the side of the road in Portsmouth, a local animal shelter is offering incentive for the public to come forward and help with the investigation.

The Potter League for Animals has put up a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

The two female dogs were found Thanksgiving morning near the Gardner Seveney Sports Complex. Police said they were “lethargic and emaciated” and taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

One of the dogs had to be euthanized due to poor health, according to police, while the other is being cared for by the Potter League.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portsmouth detectives at (401) 683-0994 or the general line at (401) 683-0300.

The Potter League said the reward money came from a donor who wished to remain anonymous.