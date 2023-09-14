NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Five of the six people accused of fighting with Newport police officers after a wedding over the weekend faced a judge on Wednesday.

All five defendants that appeared in court pleaded not guilty to their individual charges, which ranged from disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, to a felony charge of assaulting a police officer.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, officers were called to a restaurant in Bowen’s Wharf just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a disorderly party.

Security staff told police that a man, identified as David Onik, refused to leave and shoved an employee after being denied entry to the restaurant.

It later turned into what prosecutors called a “violent assault” that left an officer with a broken nose, concussion and several broken ribs.

“It’s unfortunate,” Attorney Christopher Millea said.

Alexandra Flaherty, 31, and Robert Nash, 30, are facing the most serious charges — assault of police officers and other officials.

Video from a bystander shows Flaherty kicking an officer in the groin area. In the police report, the officer said he turned to hit her to try and get distance, but Nash reportedly then hit him in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the cobblestone.

Story continues below video.

The officer described the moment in the report saying, “My vision became blurry to the point I could not focus on anything or even see people.”

While police were putting Nash in handcuffs, one of the suspects tried to get another officer’s gun, so he threw a punch and hit 41-year-old Rachael Onik, in the jaw, according to the report.

Police said she was knocked unconscious, but recovered shortly after and was placed under arrest before being taken to the hospital for injuries to her jaw, head and elbow.

“There’s been a lot of footage on the internet, but I have not seen everything I’ve only seen bits and pieces,” Millea said. “I’m going to have to review all the police reports and everything and decide what will be the best defense for my clients.”

The defendants who are only facing misdemeanor charges are expected to appear in court again next month.

Flaherty and Nash will have to wait for the Attorney General to review the case and decide what charges are appropriate.

Kylie Swain, 28, who was not in court on Thursday is scheduled to appear in front of a judge later this month.