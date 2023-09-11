NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of a wedding party were taken into custody early Sunday morning after an altercation that involved a police officer being assaulted in Newport.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, officers were called to a restaurant on Bowen’s Wharf around 1 a.m. after a man was asked to leave, but allegedly refused and shoved an employee.

Security staff told police the man, identified as David Onik, tried to punch one of the employees, which led to him being restrained.

The police report says Onik was taken away by his friends, but when officers went to talk to him, his wife, Rachael Onik, intervened and became uncooperative.

An officer tried to walk her away, but she tripped and fell backward. The officer was then surrounded by several women who were getting in his face, according to police.

One woman, identified as Alexandra Flaherty, allegedly kicked the officer near his groin before he tried to restrain her, police said in the report. A man, identified as Robert Nash, then reportedly struck the officer in the face.

While police were putting Nash in handcuffs, one of the suspects was trying to get an officer’s gun, so he threw a punch and hit Rachael Onik in the jaw, according to the report.

Police said she was knocked unconscious, but eventually recovered and was placed under arrest before being taken to the hospital for injuries to her jaw, head and elbow. She was later discharged.

Five people are now facing charges:

Alexandra Flaherty of Marshfield, Mass.

Assault of police officers and other officials

Simple assault or battery

Resisting arrest

Obstructing officer in the execution of duty

Disorderly conduct

Robert Nash of Marshfield, Mass.

Assault of police officers and other officials

Simple assault or battery

Resisting arrest

Obstructing office in the execution of duty

Disorderly conduct

Olivia Costello of Milton, Mass.

Simple assault or battery

Resisting arrest

Obstructing officer in the execution of duty

Disorderly conduct

Rachael Onik of Barrington, R.I.

Simple assault or battery

Resisting arrest

Obstructing officer in the execution of duty

Disorderly conduct

David Onik of Barrington, R.I.

Disorderly conduct