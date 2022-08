NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The 46th Annual Save the Bay Swim was held in Newport on Saturday morning.

There were more than 200 swimmers, ranging from ages between 15-80 years old, from 15 states, who took part in the race.

Three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel spoke to the crowd before the 2 mile swim to Potter Cove in Jamestown.

The Save the Bay Swim raised over $200,000 for the organization at this year’s event.