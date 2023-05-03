TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) says its law enforcement team is investigating at a home in Tiverton.

The officers seized around 30 dogs from the Roseland Terrace home on Wednesday. The dogs were said to be “distressed,” and the RISPCA alleges they were illegally imported to be sold.

The RISPCA’s headquarters in Riverside will be closed through Thursday as it deals with the emergency seizure and gets the dogs ready to go to new homes.

The Potter League is also here helping—Cranston animal control also just showed up. @RISPCA is closed for the day and tomorrow as they work on this active situation. They’re looking for any potential fosters. https://t.co/SkmFZuZhmT — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) May 3, 2023

This comes just days after nearly 30 animals were rescued from a home in Warwick, which came about after two large dogs were seen roaming around the neighborhood. The dogs, believed to be part wolf, have been moved to a sanctuary in Ohio, and two people have been charged with intentionally letting them loose.

“Our supporting shelters are full because of last week’s seizure, so that makes it worse,” RISPCA President Wayne Kezirian told 12 News. “If this had been three weeks later, our new facility would be up and running and we would have the added capacity we need to deal with this type of emergency.”

