NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in Newport earlier this year will remain behind bars for now.

Shamik Steele, Duane Logan and Xavier Perry were arraigned this week in Newport Superior Court, located just across the street from where 25-year-old Yordi Arevalo was shot and killed back in February.

Steele, Logan and Perry were all ordered held without bail on murder and several other charges connected to the shooting, during which a 30-year-old man was also injured, according to police.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the Friendly Sons of Newport social club on Farewell Street.

Arevalo was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, while the other victim survived his injuries.

Police apprehended both Steele, 30, and Perry, 28, the following day, while Logan, 47, remained at large. He was taken into custody two weeks later.

Investigators believe Steele was the one who pulled the trigger.

Joseph Kaiser, an employee at the social club, tells 12 News their security cameras captured the entire incident.

“The wheels of justice, though they may turn slow, they’ll turn,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser reiterated that the shooting was an isolated incident, and it shouldn’t reflect the social club as a whole.

“‘Friendly Sons’ is in the name,” Kaiser said. “We don’t have any problems.”

Steele, Logan and Perry are all scheduled to return to court next month.