PORTSMOUTH R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth firefighters said they helped rescue three people after a fire broke out on their fishing vessel.

The call came in just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from an area of Narragansett Bay just west of Gould Island.

Crews arrived to find the 50-foot vessel with heavy flames coming from the bow, according to the fire department. The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to rescue the boaters and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Fire crews from Newport, Bristol, and Warwick assisted at the scene, fire officials said. No word of any injuries.