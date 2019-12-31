3 people, including child, hurt in Middletown fire

Breaking News
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The state Fire Marshal is on the scene of a house fire that sent three people to the hospital Tuesday.

According to Middletown Fire Dispatch, crews were called to a fire at a two-story home on Woolsey Road Tuesday morning.

Dispatch said a child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence and two adults – including a Newport firefighter – were taken to Newport Hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries.

