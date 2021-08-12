3 kids, 2 women hurt in Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH. R.I (WPRI) — Five people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after a crash in Portsmouth.

Police said a vehicle traveling southbound on West Main Road in the area of Melville Elementary School crossed over the center of the roadway just after 9 a.m. and hit another vehicle head-on.

One of the drivers, a 32-year-old woman, had to be extricated from her vehicle following the crash, police said. She and her three children — a 13-year-old, a 5-year-old and an infant — were injured and transported to area hospitals.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt in the crash, according to police.

Portsmouth police added that Bristol police assisted with traffic control, while the Portsmouth, Tiverton, Newport and Middletown fire departments all helped treat those who were injured.