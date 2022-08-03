NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspects in a Newport shooting that killed one man and wounded another are facing new charges.

The statewide grand jury handed up an indictment Monday charging Shamik Steele, Xavier Perry and Duane Logan with murder and several other charges, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument at the Friendly Sons of Newport social club on Farewell Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 14.

One victim, 25-year-old Yordi Arevalo, died at the hospital, police said, while the second, a 30-year-old man, was treated and released.

Police identified the three suspects the following day, saying Steele, 30, and Perry, 28, had already been arrested while Logan, 47, remained at large. He was taken into custody two weeks later.

Police said they believe Steele was the one who pulled the trigger.

In addition to murder, the three suspects were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, and discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in injury.

Steele also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

All three suspects are currently being held at the ACI, according to the AG’s office, and they’re scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges in court on Aug. 18.