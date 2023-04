From left to right: Francisco Vazquez Ramos, Sergio Ricard, Nictsa Garcia

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Portsmouth Thursday afternoon.

Francisco Vazquez Ramos, 39, Sergio Ricard, 35, and Nictsa Garcia, 49, were arrested after investigators found 380 grams of cocaine in the car.

All three suspects are facing manufacturing, possession, delivery and conspiracy charges.