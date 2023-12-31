TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after a rollover crash in Tiverton Sunday evening.

Police responded to the crash on Stone Church Road. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle in the woods with two occupants inside.

The driver had to be removed from the vehicle by the Jaws of life and was flown to Rhode Island Hospital on Medflight. He is in critical condition.

The passenger of the car was a 27-year-old male. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.