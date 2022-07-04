BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The nation’s longest continuous Independence Day celebration is back in full swing and the town of Bristol is waking up to its biggest day of the year.

The event has been held for 237 years. Back at full scale since the pandemic, residents started lining up early in the morning to see the show.

“It is amazing, the energy, the excitement, it’s nice to see people out and about again, and just the crowds coming out and the people getting somewhat back to a normalcy,” said Camille Teixeira, an organizer with the Bristol 4th of July Committee.

The town’s iconic parade stepped off from the Corner of Chestnut and Hope Streets.