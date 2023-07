NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s going to be a busy weekend in Newport as the Folk Festival kicks off on Friday.

From Friday through Sunday, the sold-out festival will bring more than 50 artists to Fort Adams State Park for a weekend of live music.

The line-up includes Maggie Rogers, My Morning Jacket, Aimee Mann, Jason Isbell, Job Vatiste and Lana Del Rey.

Officials warn that heavy traffic is expected in the city, especially near Fort Adams.