2020 Newport International Boat Show canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport Exhibition Group announced Tuesday that its annual boat show is canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Newport International Boat Show was scheduled for September 17–20 at the Newport Yachting Center.

“The adjusted and stricter COVID guidance regarding events announced from the State was a strong indicator to us that we cannot move forward with a major event in this environment,” Newport International Boat Show owner and Newport Restaurant Group CEO Paul O’Reilly said in a news release.

“There are just too many unknowns at this point and a very high probability that the show will not be allowed to move forward and, even if it was, it would be in a format that would clearly not be valued by our exhibitors and attendees,” he continued. “Therefore, we are shifting our focus to the 2021 show.”

Rhode Island entered Phase 3 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s reopening plan on Tuesday which expanded the attendee limit on social gatherings, but with other states seeing surges of new cases, she decided to cap the limit on outdoor events at 250 and indoor events at 125.

