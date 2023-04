LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a rollover crash on West Main Road.

The Little Compton Fire Department said they found the single car rolled over on its driver’s side against a stone wall.

Crews then removed the windshield so firefighters could communicate and assess the condition of the driver and passenger.

Both people were eventually able to get out of the car and were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.