NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men who were arrested during an altercation with Newport police that was caught on camera faced a judge on Wednesday.

Christopher Adam and Dennis Engleson, both 22, were arraigned on charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of a police officer. Engelson also faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Newport Police Department said Officer John Sullivan was conducting crowd control in the area of Thames and Green streets last month when he saw Engelson throw a silicone bar mat at someone walking down the sidewalk.

Sullivan asked him and his friends to leave the bar when Engleson, according to police, “made it clear” he wasn’t going to leave and began shouting.

When Sullivan attempted to arrest Engleson for disorderly conduct, he resisted, prompting Officer Neil Sullivan and Detective Patrick Walsh to respond for assistance.

Police say that’s when Walsh “was startled” by Adam, who suddenly appeared behind him and was then “brought to the ground” and arrested.

Both Engleson’s and Adam’s attorneys previously told 12 News their clients recount the ordeal much differently.

It’s unclear at this time whether any of the officers involved have been placed on leave. The incident remains under investigation.