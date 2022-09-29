NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop in which troopers discovered the vehicle they were in was reported stolen, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Troopers pulled the car over on Connell Highway after a registration check revealed the license plate had been stolen out of Newport earlier that morning.

Police said a VIN check on the vehicle uncovered that it had been reported stolen out of College Park, Georgia earlier this month. Troopers also found a pistol inside the vehicle.

Both suspects, identified by police as Kotey Gibson, 27, of Burton, Michigan, and Patrick Richardson, 38, of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested.

Gibson and Richardson have been charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle, license or permit required for carrying a pistol, receiving stolen goods of over $1,500, receiving stolen goods of under $1,500, felony conspiracy and obstruction of an officer.