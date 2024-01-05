BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested two men accused of stealing more than 3,200 gift cards from various stores throughout Rhode Island.

Li Wei, 36, and Li Shanhua, 48, both of New York, have each been charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and conspiracy.

Officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy on Metacom Avenue Thursday afternoon following reports of a man acting suspiciously near the gift card rack.

The man took off running through the parking lot shortly after being approached by corporate security, according to police.

Police said a bystander told officers the man at first appeared to be running towards a vehicle in the parking lot. The bystander added that the man continued running past the car and the driver eventually took off.

Officers found the vehicle in question parked on a nearby street. While speaking with the driver, later identified as Wei, police said the officers noticed he had boxes containing exorbitant amounts of gift cards on his passenger’s seat.

Wei was taken into custody for questioning as a result of the discovery. Officers later learned that gift card tampering has been an ongoing issue statewide, and that it had been reported numerous times in the past month.

Shanhua was arrested after detectives identified him as the man who ran from the pharmacy. Detectives uncovered more than 3,200 assorted gift cards following their arrests.

Wei and Shanhua were ordered held on $5,000 and $10,000 surety bail respectively, and will likely face additional charges as the investigation continues.

(Courtesy: Bristol Police Department)

Li Wei (Courtesy: Bristol Police Department)

Li Shanhua (Courtesy: Bristol Police Department)