BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a crash in Bristol early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Metacom Avenue, police said, sending two people to the hospital.

12 News saw a Jeep and another car both with front-end damage, being towed from the scene.

The road was temporarily blocked off but has since been reopened.

No word on the two victim’s current conditions or what led up to the crash.