NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two of the six people accused of fighting with Newport police officers after a wedding last month are facing updated charges.

Rachel Onik, 41, is now charged with two counts of felony larceny after she allegedly tried to disarm two officers by grabbing their holstered firearms.

Her case will be screened by the R.I. Attorney General’s Office and a court date will be set in the future, according to police.

Onik was previously charged with two counts of simple assault or battery, resisting arrest, obstruction of an officer in execution of duty, and disorderly conduct.

David Onik, 44, was additionally charged with two counts of simple assault and trespassing.

He’s due to appear in court on Nov. 7 for a pretrial conference. He will also face his previous charge of disorderly conduct on that date.

On Sept. 10, officers were called to a restaurant in Bowen’s Wharf just after 12:30 a.m. for a disorderly party. Security staff told police that David Onik refused to leave and shoved an employee after being denied entry to the restaurant.

It turned into what prosecutors called a “violent assault” that left an officer with a broken nose, concussion and several broken ribs. Police told 12 News that officer is still off the job, recovering from those injuries.

No officers who were involved are currently on leave or suspension, according to police. Their use of force that night has since been evaluated, but a more in-depth review of the incident is still underway.