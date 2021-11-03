2 displaced after fire damages Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Portsmouth home has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire broke out inside Wednesday evening.

Assistant Fire Chief Howie Tighe said a neighbor was driving by the Sea Meadow Drive residence when she saw the flames and called 911.

While she was waiting for firefighters to arrive, she grabbed the homeowner’s garden hose and attempted to keep the flames at bay, Tighe said.

Tighe said the couple who lives there wasn’t home at the time and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No one was injured, and Tighe said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

