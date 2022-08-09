JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two 18-year-olds have turned themselves in after being accused of faking signatures on nomination papers for a Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate.

According to Jamestown Police Chief Edward Mello, Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn allegedly conspired to forge signatures and submit papers on behalf of Zachary Hurwitz, who’s also 18.

Hurwitz is a student at the University of Rhode Island, according to his campaign website. Hurwitz claims he is the youngest candidate to ever run for governor in Rhode Island. State records show he received more than 1,000 validated signatures, qualifying him to be on the ballot as an independent candidate.

Mello said Lokey and Flynn are charged with providing a false document to a public official and conspiracy.

A police investigation confirmed two signatures on the nomination papers were faked, after they received a complaint from the Jamestown Clerk’s Office which suspected the forgery.

Lokey and Flynn are scheduled to be arraigned Friday.