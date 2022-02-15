NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport police continue to investigate a shooting that killed one man and wounded another.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday at Friendly Sons of Newport on Farewell Street. Police said it stemmed from an argument.

Two men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Yordi Arevalo, 25, of Newport, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police, while a 30-year-old man was treated and released.

On Tuesday, police identified three suspects in the shooting: Shamik Steele, Xavier Perry and Duane Logan.

Steele and Perry have both been arrested. Police said they were arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, felony assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Both were ordered held without bail.

Police are now searching for Logan as they continue to investigate. He’s described as a 46-year-old Black man who stands 5-foot-7 and has a medium build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Carrig at scarrig@cityofnewport.com or call (401) 847-1306.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.