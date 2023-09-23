BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A 2-alarm house fire is under investigation in Bristol.

According to Fire Chief Michael DeMello, they received a call for smoke in the area just before 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home.

DeMello said they quickly called for a 2nd-alarm for additional assistance to help put out the flames.

No one was at the home at the time, but there were some pets inside.

One firefighter was injured after slipping off a ladder and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but there were no other injures.

DeMello said the home was an old, balloon style building and that crews spent a lot of time chasing fire pockets in the walls.

Right now, the Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a cause.