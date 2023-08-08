MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Middletown police are searching for a male driver after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday night.

The 19-year-old victim was struck while walking on Renfrew Avenue just before 10 p.m. and the driver took off, according to police.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Police said the victim was stable as of late Tuesday morning.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle he was driving, but detectives are said to be following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police at (401) 846-1144 or leave a tip at (401) 842-6516.