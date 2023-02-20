TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A traffic stop in Tiverton led to the arrest of two men last week.

Tiverton police said they pulled the vehicle over Wednesday on Stafford Road. The driver, 24-year-old Evan Goff of Taunton, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear for a technical violation, according to police.

Goff’s two passengers were asked to exit the vehicle since neither had a license and it had to be towed away, police said.

The officers noticed that one of the passengers, 18-year-old Mathew Melanson of Pawtucket, had a knife in his pocket as he got out. Police said he then made “an abrupt movement towards his right pant leg with his hands.” As the officers restrained him, he said he was carrying a 9mm handgun, which was found to be a loaded ghost gun, according to police.

Police said Melanson was also found to be carrying oxycodone and Adderall pills that were not prescribed to him, and the officers located a second knife inside a door compartment where he was sitting.

Melanson was charged with possession of a ghost/3D-printed gun, carrying a pistol without a license or permit, large-capacity feeding devices prohibited, weapons other than firearms prohibited, and two counts of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance (10 grams or less). He was arraigned in court and released on $40,000 surety bail.