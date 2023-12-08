PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A teenager from Somerset was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a three-car crash in Portsmouth.

According to police, 18-year-old David Menezes was driving a Saab north on West Main Road around 7:45 p.m. Saturday with three other teens in the car.

Menezes attempted to pass a Honda that was in front of him by veering into the southbound lanes, where he hit a Chevrolet head-on in the area of Mail Coach Road, police said. The Honda was also involved in the crash.

Menezes and his front-seat passenger suffered serious injuries and had to be extracted from the vehicle. Police said the two people in the back seat had minor injuries and were able to get out of the car on their own.

Responding officers said Menezes showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. They also found empty “nip” bottles and marijuana in the vehicle, according to police. While Menezes was being treated for his injuries, police said they found more empty nips in his pockets.

In all, six people were treated for injuries on scene and taken to area hospitals.

Menezes was arraigned by a justice of the peace on charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving. He was released after posting $5,500 bail and is due in court Dec. 14 for a formal arraignment.