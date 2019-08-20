Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News at 10

10,000 gallons of untreated sewage discharged into Newport Harbor

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A sewer line owned by the Naval Station Newport failed Monday, discharging 10,000 gallons of untreated sewage into Newport Harbor.

The Department of Environmental Management says Navy staff has been working to keep the plant’s wet well from overflowing again.

The overflow isn’t expected to further affect shellfishing in that area, the DEM says.

The sewage overflow site is just east of a large area that already is prohibited to harvesting shellfish because of the Newport wastewater treatment facility’s outfall, activities at the Naval Station, and other potential pollution sources of Newport Harbor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams