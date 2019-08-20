10,000 gallons of untreated sewage discharged into Newport Harbor

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A sewer line owned by the Naval Station Newport failed Monday, discharging 10,000 gallons of untreated sewage into Newport Harbor.

The Department of Environmental Management says Navy staff has been working to keep the plant’s wet well from overflowing again.

The overflow isn’t expected to further affect shellfishing in that area, the DEM says.

The sewage overflow site is just east of a large area that already is prohibited to harvesting shellfish because of the Newport wastewater treatment facility’s outfall, activities at the Naval Station, and other potential pollution sources of Newport Harbor.