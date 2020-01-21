1 year after Aquidneck Island gas outage: What’s changed since?

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday marks one year since thousands of homes and businesses on Aquidneck Island lost natural gas service, leaving many of them without heat for a week.

For a week, in freezing temperatures, nearly 7,500 National Grid customers—about 10,000 people in all—were without natural gas service. In a painstaking process, utility crews had to go door-to-door to shut off every gas meter individually before the system could be repressurized, after which every pilot light had to then be relit.

While National Grid said it doesn’t agree with all of the findings of a state report released in October, the utility said it is addressing many of the proposed recommendations in an effort to keep something like that from happening again.

The report outlined three key factors for the outage:

A high demand for driven by low temperatures

A failed power system at the LNG facility in Providence

Malfunction valve caused by a programming error at a meter station in Weymouth, Massachusetts

National Grid said it has since developed a “Natural Gas Winter Reliability Plan” which includes:

Measures to increase supply when demand is high

Refined “contingency plan” procedures

LNG equipment to use at its property on Old Mill Lane in Portsmouth

National Grid said the Portsmouth site became fully operational at the end of November. It’s in place to address peak-hour usage and any delivery issues on the island.

