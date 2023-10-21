TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Tiverton police officers rescued an elderly man from a house fire Friday night.

The fire was reported just after 7:15 p.m. at a home on Stafford Road. Officials said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

According to a social media post from the police department, the man needed to use a walker and was carried out by the officers.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.