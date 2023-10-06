BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a rollover crash in Bristol Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to Ferry Road just before 10 p.m. and found a dark SUV that crashed into a stone wall and ended up on its roof.

That driver was trapped and had to be removed using the jaws of life. They were conscious when they were transported to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A second car was involved and had minor damage. No one inside that car was injured, police said.

Ferry Road was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

No word on what led up to the crash at this time.