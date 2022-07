TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was rushed to the hospital with severe burns Friday morning following a house fire in Tiverton.

Crews were called to the home on Brayton Road just before 1 a.m.

Firefighters from several surrounding communities were called to help fight the flames since there are no fire hydrants in the area.

Officials say at least seven people are displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.