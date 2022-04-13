PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Efforts to create specialized license plates to raise awareness of childhood cancer have come to an end.

The Dorian J. Murray Foundation announced Wednesday that it’s decided to close the campaign since there weren’t enough paid preorders to put the plates into production.

The #DStrong plates were created in honor of the foundation’s namesake, Dorian Murray, whose courageous battle with pediatric cancer was an inspiration to many. He passed away in March 2016, but not before his #DStrong message reached people around the world.

“The Dorian J. Murray Foundation is grateful to everyone who did preorder a plate, and to those who continue to show their support for our #DStrong cause,” Dorian’s mom, Melissa, told 12 News.

“While we are saddened to end this campaign, we stay strong in our commitment of bringing awareness to childhood cancer,” she added.

Over the next couple weeks, anyone who preordered a plate will be refunded the $41.50 through PayPal. Anyone who wishes for the money to remain with the foundation as a donation is asked to contact them.