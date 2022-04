EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles is warning residents to look out for a potential scam.

DMV spokesperson Paul Grimaldi said the agency received a report of a phishing email attempt seeking online payment for a supposed traffic violation.

The message appeared to be from the DMV, but it was not, according to Grimaldi.

“We do not solicit payments of any kind by email or text message,” he added.