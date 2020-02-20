DMV to offer REAL ID service on Saturdays by appointment

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — You’ll have another option now if you want to upgrade your Rhode Island driver’s license or state identification card to a REAL ID certification: you can make a reserved appointment on certain Saturday mornings to get the application processed.

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles is launching a limited pilot program starting this Saturday, February 22, of expanded service hours for REAL ID processing.

Mark A. Furcolo, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Revenue, which oversees the DMV, said Thursday the pilot program is being put in place as the deadline gets closer to have a REAL ID in order to fly domestically or enter certain federal buildings.

Getting a Saturday appointment is only available if you’re getting a regular passenger-vehicle driver’s license or a standard state ID. A commercial driver’s license (CDL) must be applied for during regular office hours Monday thru Friday.

Saturday appointments, available two Saturdays a month between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., can be reserved at the DMV’s website.

More: REAL ID info and reservations at RI DMV

You are not required to submit the necessary background documents and get a REAL ID certification if you do not wish to use your ID to board a domestic flight or enter federal buildings. You can use a passport or passport card for those purposes if you already have one, or various other identification cards. And even if you don’t have those, you may still be allowed to fly if you are willing to undergo additional screening by the TSA to confirm your identity.

At the start of last October, a mere 12 percent of Rhode Island drivers had upgraded to REAL ID.