DMV to continue offering REAL ID service on Saturdays by appointment

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Imagine no lines at the Divison of Motor Vehicles. It sounds like a dream, right? But it was a reality this Saturday at the Cranston office.

As previously reported on Eyewitness News and WPRI.com, the DMV is launching a limited pilot program, of expanded service hours for REAL ID processing.

Rhode Islanders we caught up with this Saturday told Eyewitness News they were in and out of the DMV in a matter of minutes.

Wayne Kezirian of Cranston said once he got to the DMV the process was less than 15 minutes.

“This is fabulous! I took a half-hour out of my day and I am in and out,” he said. “It’s not crowded and everyone is cheerful and appears to be happy to be here. It’s totally a different registry experience.”

Saturday was the first of many extended office hours. According to Bud Craddock, the Administrator for the DMV the appointments will be available two Saturdays a month between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and can be reserved on the DMV’s website.

RI DMV: REAL ID information and reservations »

It was estimated 200 Rhode Islanders took advantage of the expanded service hours this Saturday.

Mark A. Furcolo, the director of the R.I. Department of Revenue, which oversees the DMV, said the program is being put in place as the October deadline gets closer. After Oct. 1, 2020, REAL IDs will be required to fly domestically or enter certain federal buildings.

The Saturday appointments are only available to those getting a regular passenger-vehicle driver’s license or a standard state ID. A commercial driver’s license (CDL) must be applied for during regular weekday office hours.

You are not required to submit the necessary background documents and get a REAL ID certification if you do not wish to use your ID to board a domestic flight or enter federal buildings. You can use a passport or passport card for those purposes if you already have one, or various other identification cards. And even if you don’t have those, you may still be allowed to fly if you are willing to undergo additional screening by the TSA to confirm your identity.

At the start of last October, a mere 12 percent of Rhode Island drivers had upgraded to REAL ID.