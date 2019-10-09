DMV: Certain Plum Beach Lighthouse plate owners mislabeled in computer system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re one of the original recipients of the Plum Beach Lighthouse license plate design, there may be incorrect information on your registration.

David Zapatka from Friends of Plum Beach Lighthouse said they were recently alerted by the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) that some of the first people to register for the plates were mislabeled in the older computer system.

“The DMV has no way of knowing which plates were left off their list of those having lighthouse plates,” Zapatka said. “They also weren’t sure how many of our monthly orders were part of this computer glitch.”

When the plate was first released in 2010, Zapatka said they had nearly 2,000 orders within the first few months.

DMV Spokesperson Paul Grimaldi encouraged those specialty license plate holders to “check their registration certificates to ensure the information on it – including their chosen plate design – is correct.”

Zapatka said plate owners should ensure your registration labels your license plate as a “Plum Beach Lighthouse” plate and not as a “wave” plate.

The images below show both a non-compliant and compliant registration for the Plum Beach Lighthouse license plate. The information is listed under “plate design.”

Courtesy of Friends of Plum Beach Lighthouse

Courtesy of Friends of Plum Beach Lighthouse

If your plate design is labeled as “Plum Beach Lighthouse,” then you don’t need to do anything further.

If you own a Plum Beach Lighthouse license plate and your plate design is labeled as “wave,” Zapatka said to contact the DMV and have them send you an updated registration.

Zapatka said ensuring your license plate design is properly labeled will prevent you from being issued newly-designed wave plates next summer.

“Along with the DMV, we wanted to clear this up now, months before the proposed plate change, to avoid any misunderstanding next summer,” he said.

He also warned of a more serious issue that could arise.

“Should that driver be pulled over and if the police computer says it should be a wave plate instead of a Plum Beach Lighthouse one, the officer may be inclined to not release the car,” Zapatka explained. “This likely wouldn’t happen, but it isn’t outside the realm of possibilities.”

Zapatka said Friends of Plum Beach Lighthouse is contacting all registered plate owners directly about the potential discrepancy.

Want to order a Plum Beach Lighthouse plate? Fill out this form and send it to the R.I. DMV.