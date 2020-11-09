DLT Director: RI not seeing surge in unemployment claims during second wave of COVID cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While the state is experiencing a second wave of coronavirus cases, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) Scott Jensen tells 12 News they are not seeing another surge in unemployment claims due to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s latest restrictions.

“I think what we’re trying to do in Rhode Island and what the governor is trying to do is restrict economic activity as little as possible so we can make it through this surge in cases,” Jensen said.

“The point of doing that is so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible,” he continued. “But we have to be safe we have to make sure that the hospitals aren’t going to be overwhelmed and people aren’t going to get sick.”

In the above video, Jensen also discusses how a second stimulus package would benefit Rhode Islanders and what you can do if you’re struggling to apply for unemployment benefits.

