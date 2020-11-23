DLT Director: If RI takes ‘pause’ seriously, economic outlook is positive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training is preparing for new claims to roll in during Rhode Island’s two-week “pause.”

In his bi-monthly appearance on 12 News Now at 4, DLT Director Scott Jensen discussed the following topics:

Rhode Island’s preparation for the “pause”

Options available to those who are laid off or have their hours reduced

RI’s current unemployment rate

How is seasonal employment impacted this year?

What happens when the stimulus expires in December

How to tell when your benefits are close to expiration

Watch the full interview with Director Jensen in the video above.