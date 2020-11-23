CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
DLT Director: If RI takes ‘pause’ seriously, economic outlook is positive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training is preparing for new claims to roll in during Rhode Island’s two-week “pause.”

In his bi-monthly appearance on 12 News Now at 4, DLT Director Scott Jensen discussed the following topics:

  • Rhode Island’s preparation for the “pause”
  • Options available to those who are laid off or have their hours reduced
  • RI’s current unemployment rate
  • How is seasonal employment impacted this year?
  • What happens when the stimulus expires in December
  • How to tell when your benefits are close to expiration

Watch the full interview with Director Jensen in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc.

Providence

