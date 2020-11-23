DLT Director: If RI takes ‘pause’ seriously, economic outlook is positive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training is preparing for new claims to roll in during Rhode Island’s two-week “pause.”
In his bi-monthly appearance on 12 News Now at 4, DLT Director Scott Jensen discussed the following topics:
- Rhode Island’s preparation for the “pause”
- Options available to those who are laid off or have their hours reduced
- RI’s current unemployment rate
- How is seasonal employment impacted this year?
- What happens when the stimulus expires in December
- How to tell when your benefits are close to expiration
Watch the full interview with Director Jensen in the video above.
