PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a slow start to the hiring season, there will be enough lifeguards to keep Rhode Island state beaches safe this summer, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

In April, the DEM only had 34 lifeguards on staff. Two months later, the agency has more than tripled that number.

“We’re now at 111 lifeguards, hired and onboarded and ready to sit in the chair Fourth of July weekend,” DEM spokesperson Mike Healey said.

Healey credits the DEM’s financial incentives with helping them find enough workers. Lifeguards at state beaches get a $500 sign-on bonus and another $500 if they stay through the end of the season.

According to Healey, lifeguards have already been busy this summer. Four people were rescued from a rip current at Scarborough North State Beach Wednesday afternoon.

While lifeguards will be on duty, Healey reminds people that often times the lifeguards are the last line of defense.

“Especially if you are an adult, if you’re a parent, parents going together to the beach with their kids, you’re absolutely the first line of defense,” Healey said. “You’ve got to keep an eye on your kids.”

Healey said swim safety applies to people of all ages. He urged people to swim in groups, stay within sight of a lifeguard, and know your limits.

“For the adults out there, if you can’t swim, don’t go in the water,” Healey said.

If you’re heading to a state beach anytime soon, DEM suggests you purchase a parking pass in advance to help speed up the entry process.

For more information on parking passes and how to become a lifeguard, click here.