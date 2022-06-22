PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — College and high school age students will have a second opportunity to become a certified lifeguard.

On Tuesday, June 23, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be administering conditional surf lifeguard certification tests.

The additional testing day is being offered to accommodate those whose school schedules prevented them from being able to participate. It will be held at Scarborough North State Beach from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who are interested should preregister for a time slot on the state’s Parks and Recreation website. Candidates are asked to fill out the lifeguard certification form and bring it with them on testing day.

To qualify, all candidates must have completed courses and hold valid cards in first aid, CPR and lifeguard training, according to the DEM.

A valid ID with a date of birth must be presented at check-in.

The DEM said it seeks to recruit more than 150 lifeguards each summer to supervise surf and non-surf beaches, and so far, about half of those positions have been filled.