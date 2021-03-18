DEM hiring lifeguards, park rangers for the summer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is actively recruiting for several seasonal positions.

All ages are urged to apply, whether you’re a high school student, in college, an older resident, or even retired military personnel.

The DEM has only 52 full-time employees to manage 25 parks and preserves, eight saltwater beaches and dozens of other properties. Every year, between 400 and 450 seasonal employees are hired to help fill essential summertime positions.

Some positions available are as follows:

Lifeguards

Park Rangers

Facilities Attendants

Groundskeepers

Laborers

Nature Educators

Beach Managers

Hourly rates for lifeguards range from $13.25 to $16.25 an hour, dependent on location and position level. Positions are flexible and offer 20 hour work weeks during the busiest summer weeks.

Those who are interested in being a lifeguard must successfully complete all the necessary courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid and CPR.

Hourly rates for park rangers range from $10.50 to $11.60 an hour, dependent on location and position level.

Level 1 park rangers must be 16 years or older while level 2 and 3 park rangers must be 18 years or older.

Those who are interested are asked to visit riparks.com/employment for a complete list of seasonal employment opportunities and to apply.

Be sure to connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media:

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI

Twitter – smatregranoWPRI

Instagram – smatregrano