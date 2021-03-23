Deadly wrong-way crashes on the rise, AAA data shows

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The latest data from AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows wrong-way crashes are trending in the wrong direction.

“The lives that are impacted by these decisions … they last beyond the person that’s gone,” Danita Thibeault said.

Thibeault describes her eldest son Adriaen as loving and selfless. She says he had a bright future ahead of him, but that was all taken away in January by a man driving the wrong way on I-195.

Adriaen was minutes away from work when his vehicle was hit head-on, according to Thibeault.

Somerset police said the impact caused the Adriaen’s vehicle to burst into flames, and the 21-year-old died at the scene.

“He was loved by pretty much everybody he ever met and knew,” Thibeault added.

There were 2,008 deaths from wrong-way driving crashes nationwide between 2015 and 2018, according to AAA. That’s approximately 500 deaths a year, up 34% from the 375 deaths annually from 2010 to 2014.

“Wrong-way crashes on divided highways are often fatal as they are typically head-on collisions,” AAA Northeast Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Lloyd Albert said. “Unfortunately, as the data shows, fatalities from these crashes are on the rise.”

According to the study, alcohol, older age, and driving without a passenger increased the risk of these crashes.

AAA reported between 2015 and 2018, there were 15 fatal wrong-way crashes in Rhode Island and 46 in Massachusetts.

A few years ago, Rhode Island installed a signage system to alert wrong-way drivers as well as approaching motorists to the dangerous situation.

“We looked at May 2016 and we know there were about 150 incidents in Rhode Island, but only one crash and no fatalities, so we know the system is extremely effective,” AAA Northeast spokesperson Diana Gugliotta said.

Massachusetts is working to install the same signage system.

“People just need to know what there limitations are,” Thibeault said. “You can’t bring back the people that are impacted by this.”

She also said the investigation into her son’s crash is ongoing.

If you spot a wrong-way driver, AAA Northeast says to use your horn to alert them, then steer to the side of the road and call police.