Deadly crash just the latest wrong-way incident near RI/CT border

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — A deadly wrong-way crash just over Rhode Island’s border in Connecticut is not the first such incident in the area, according to New London newspaper, The Day.

The Day reported back in March, of the ten fatal wrong-way crashes Connecticut has seen on Interstate 95 since 2010, three have been in Stonington.

Connecticut State Police say in Wednesday’s crash, Abigayl Lanphear, 17, of Westerly, was driving southbound in the northbound lane on I-95 from Exit 93.

An accident report obtained by Eyewitness News shows Lanphear died from her injuries. Her passenger was seriously injured; two people in the other car died, while one person in that second vehicle sustained serious injuries, and another person had minor injuries.

In 2015, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced wrong-way driving detection systems were activated in 24 locations the DOT deemed “high risk” across the state. The systems notify a driver with a series of flashing signs, and it also notified the police and other drivers.

The Day reported back in March Connecticut’s Department of Transportation (CDOT) was considering using similar technology to RIDOT’s. The CDOT website states it has been upgrading pavement markings and standardizing signage at exit ramps.