PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 15-year-old has died, the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) announced on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Oct. 20. Due to confidentiality laws, the DCYF was unable to share specifics on the case but said the family was open to the department.

The DCYF has also notified the Office of the Child Advocate of this fatality.

Rhode Islanders are reminded they are required by law to report known or suspected cases of child abuse within 24 hours of becoming aware by calling 1-800-RI-CHILD.