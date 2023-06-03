PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF) is reporting the death of a seven-month-old infant.

DCYF was open to the family at the time of the incident, however they did not have custody of the child at the time of the death.

The incident happened on Friday and at this time the fatality does not appear to be the result of child maltreatment.

DCYF has notified the Office of the Child Advocate of this report and that due to confidentiality laws, no other information can be provided.

If anyone knows or suspects and case of child abuse, you are asked to call 1-800-RI-CHILD.